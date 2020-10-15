Pearl River food pantry receives generous Rotary Club donation

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College’s food pantry, The Market, recently received a donation of $700 by The Rotary Club of Poplarville to continue it’s good work.

“So many needs are met, and lives touched through The Market,” The Market Manager Tina Smith said. “I would like to say thank you to The Poplarville Rotary Club for their generous donation. We truly appreciate their support.”

The Market first opened in 2018 and is a free food pantry for students, staff, and faculty with food insecurity. Students, both commuter and dorming, can access The Market with a current PRCC ID. It is completely free and its visitors are kept anonymous. The Market is housed within the Carol Williams Station, named after its founder. The Station houses both The Market and The Wildcat Career Closet, a place where students can get free clothing for speeches and job interviews. The Market is open Wednesday and Thursday of every week from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Rotary is a service based organization with 1.2 million members globally. The Poplarville Rotary Club was founded February 1926 and has held meetings in Crosby Hall on the Campus of Pearl River Community College since its founding. The Poplarville Club meets Wednesdays at noon in the Special Events Room in the Olivia Bender Cafeteria.

“That Rotary Club of Poplarville is very thankful for our partnership with Pearl River Community College,” Rotary Club of Poplarville President Dalton Spiers said. “We are so excited to be able to donate back to the Carol Williams Station to assist PRCC students, faculty, and staff in their ability to access the Market Food Pantry. Rotary’s motto, Service Above Self, is demonstrated daily on the campus of PRCC as members of the Wildcat Family demonstrate Pride, Respect, Class and Character.”

Donations can be made to The Market by contacting Tina Smith at tjsmith@prcc.edu.