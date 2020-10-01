Jurline “Big Mama” Washington
The Lord is my Shepherd…Psalm 23:1
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation on hour prior to service time at Trinity Outreach Ministries, 502 Jarrell Street, Picayune, MS 39466. A Visitation Walk-Thru will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at Brown’s Funeral Home, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466 from 6 – 8 p.m.
Pastor Carl Flowers will officiate at the services. Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery.
Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.
You Might Like
Rev. L.E. Bullock
September 24, 2020 Romans 14:8 For is we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die... read more