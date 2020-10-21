Brown sworn in as new Alderman

Newly elected Alderman Daniel H. Brown was sworn into office Tuesday during the Poplarville Board of Alderman’s regular meeting.

The Board accepted Brown’s resignation from the Poplarville Planning Commission as he was elected as Alderman-at-Large.

Before Brown was sworn into office, the Board accepted the official special election recapitulation. The final election results included 326 votes. Brown received 207, Jacob Cochran received 117 and Bobby Nestle received two write in votes.

Brown will complete the term of Tony Smith who resigned in the summer after being appointed the Mississippi parole board.

In a separate matter, the Board accepted the donation of two used police vehicles from the city of Lucedale. Police Chief Danny Collier said that the Lucedale Police Department received the donation of two 2009 Dodge Chargers a while ago, and decided to donate them to Poplarville.

The city paid $10 for each donated car for a total of $20.

Collier also updated the Board that the police department was able to submit a third month of NIBRS reports to the state on Thursday. The department is required to submit six consecutive months of reports by January in order to keep the grant funds already awarded.

Collier said all six months of the reports have been submitted to the test website and the department will work with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to get the other three months submitted to the state. There have been issues submitting the reports which appear to have been due to the state’s website, said Collier.