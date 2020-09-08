September 3, 2020

For we walk by faith, not by sight (2 Corinthians 5:7)

Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m., walk through viewing will be from 10 a.m., until 11 a.m., at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Rev. Wyman Gaulden will officiate at the service for Vertis Eliza Hall Byrd age 73 of Picayune , MS. On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Vertis was called home to her Heavenly Father, ready to meet and greet her relatives and friends.

A native of Batesville, MS, she was an educator. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. She served on the Pastor Aide Committee, Mission 1&2 and Ebony Club.

Survivors include, a loving husband, Carey Byrd Jr., of Picayune MS; 1 son, Cedric Byrd; 1 daughter, Karen Byrd Brunfield; 3 granddaughters, Angel Haralson, Ashley Haralson, and Mya Brunfield, all of Picayune MS; 1 goddaughter, Arlise Fletcher; 1 godson, Cameron Bowe; 2 god-grandsons; 2 brothers, Virgil (Doris) Hall, Theaudry (Vera) Hall, all of Batesville MS; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Sister Vertis was preceded in death by her parents, Deacon Virgil Hall and Mattie Bell Hall; 3 sisters, Louise Lloyd and Mildred Carter, and Mattie Pearl Stamps; 3 brothers, Earl Hall, Johnny Hall, Willie James Hall; 4 aunts and 5 uncles. These family members will be waiting and smiling to greet Vertis to her new address and home in Heaven.

Burial will be in the Picayune Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.