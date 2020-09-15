Local schools announce Wednesday plans
All three local school districts will be open for school on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The Picayune, Poplarville and Pearl River County School Districts announced that their schools will be open for classes with regular schedules on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
All three districts closed their schools Tuesday due to concerns about the impact of Hurricane Sally. The National Weather Service cancelled the Hurricane Warning for Pearl River County Tuesday morning.
