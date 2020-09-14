Local school closures

The Pearl River County School District will have all schools closed on Tuesday, Sept. 15, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.

A decision on school closures for Wednesday, Sept. 16 will be made by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The district will be consulting with local emergency management, the post states.

The PRC JV football game at Long Beach Monday night has also been cancelled.

The Poplarville and Picayune School Districts have made no announcements about school closures. This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

The Poplarville School Board meeting for Monday night is still planned to go on as scheduled, said Superintendent Konya Miller.