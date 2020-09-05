Bon Appétit

By Jan Miller Penton

It’s a hazy day and cool this morning. Even though I generally prefer sunny and cool there is something relaxing about a hazy day. The bright sunshine makes me feel energetic and ready to get going, but the cloudy, hazy days bring with them a laid back introspective feel.

I like to go to different places for inspiration, if you will, and today I find myself in a local restaurant drinking coffee and having breakfast. As I noticed the haze morph into darker clouds I overheard a conversation that got my attention, and subsequently I met a couple of really nice fellows who deal in construction and rental property.

Bingo! I just love how God sets us up to meet the people we need to meet! Both of these gentlemen provided me with a wealth of information on the rental market in the area. Although I never had any inclination to pursue this avenue of revenue it has seemed to pursue me. I did my first flip several years ago, and that whetted my appetite for real estate. I’m always looking for a bargain, and love to see an old, unloved property come back to life.

When I see a plant that isn’t doing well I want to rush in and rescue it. Usually it is only a matter of moving it to a place more suited to its needs, or giving it a bit of extra food. I’ve heard the experts say that a soft voice or soft music in the background actually makes a plant thrive.

Is it any wonder that a plant, which is God’s creation as we are, can give us insight into what we need to thrive? I’ll just tell you guys that I love good food, but recently my doctor has given me some sage advice. According to my recent blood work all that yumminess has resulted in high triglycerides, and the answer is diet and exercise.

Has it been a challenge to change my eating habits? I’ll answer that with a resounding “YES”! But I realize that not only is it the best thing for me, but it is actually a real problem spiritually as well as physically if I don’t do it. God’s word states that to know to do good and do it not is sin. Ouch!

That puts my everyday life into perspective for sure. So, as I skip the cheese and sour cream on my omelet and cut out red meat I try to focus on the good that I’m doing for my family and myself. I already have been able to wear a pair of jeans that I’ve kept hanging in the closet and wistfully looking at before my diet and exercise regime.

But the best thing is thinking of the years of birthday parties, Christmases, and graduations that I’ll attend because I’m doing the things that need to be done to stay healthy and strong. More and more I’m realizing that an ounce of prevention is really worth a pound of cure.