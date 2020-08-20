August 17, 2020

Lois Collins Beverly of Picayune, Mississippi went to be with the Lord, Monday August 17, 2020 at the age of 75.

Lois moved from New Orleans, Louisiana to Picayune, Mississippi in 2007 and was a member of Ark of Safety Christian Embassy. Lois provided prayers and cared for her loved ones and supported an abundance of people. She’ll be greatly missed by many.

Lois is survived by her husband, Joseph Alexander Beverly, Jr.; two sons, Keezante Beverly and Fredrick Beverly (Rosalind); two daughters, Selma Robinson (Byron) and La’Keisha Brumfield (Xenophron); daughter-in-law, Affiong Beverly; sisters, Beverly Williams, Cleotha Mitchell, Melody Taylor, Valencia West (Kevin), Annie Beverly; brothers, Frank Taylor (Cheryl), Pastor Rodney James (the late Revanell), Carl James, George James (Susan); and a host of other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, the late Selma Taylor James and George Collins, Sr.; one son, Joseph A. Beverly, III.; sisters, Shirley Jones (Lionel) and Regina Beverly; brothers, Donald Taylor, Jimmy Taylor, Vincent Beverly, Calvin Beverly.

A Graveside Service will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, followed by a service held by family at The Grand Event Center 217 South Curran Avenue, Picayune, MS. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.

Visit www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence.