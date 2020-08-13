Graveside Funeral Services for Joyce Jacquelyn King, age 91, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, were held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Carriere Cemetery.

Burial was in Carriere Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Dustin Stockstill officiated the service, assisted by Rev. Ricky Quave.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Carriere. Joyce will be remembered by her friends and family for her spunk of life, and her love and devotion to her family and friends. She never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Lott and Sarah Fischer Lott; her husband, Edgar King; her brothers, Edward Lott and Harry Lee Lott; and her nephew, Harry Michael Lott.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Linda Joyce and Jeff Burke; 2 granddaughters, Kyla (Chris) Griffin and Kimberly (Bryan) Dearman; 6 great-grandchildren, Brent Dearman, Presley Dearman, Brett Dearman, Christian Neel, Olivia Griffin, and Emma Griffin; 1 great-great-granddaughter, McKenzie Neel; and 1 nephew, Greg (Debbie) Lott.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com