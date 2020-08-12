Five candidates qualify for Aldermen special election

Five candidates have qualified for the Poplarville Alderman-at-Large election, which will be held Aug. 25.

The election is being held to fill the vacant seat left by Tony Smith, who resigned after being appointed to the state Parole Board. The new board member will serve out the remaining year of Smith’s term.

Voting

Election Day will be Aug. 25 and the election will be held in Poplarville’s City Hall. City Hall will also be open for absentee voting on Saturday Aug. 15 and on Saturday Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Candidates

Daniel H. Brown is a licensed funeral director who has lived in Mississippi since 2004 and serves on the Poplarville Planning Commission. Brown said he wants to serve as alderman because he believes in a life of service.

“I was previously a deputy coroner and also a reserve deputy sheriff at the Pearl River County Sheriff’s office, so serving others is part of my principles and value system,” he said.

Brown said his goals in office would include working toward a year’s worth of reserve of cash for the city, beginning a strategic plan to attract another large employer to Poplarville and searching for grant funding to pay for new equipment for the police department, fire department and public works.

Jacob Cochran is a marketing specialist at Pearl River Community College, a small business owner and served on the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival Board. Cochran said he wants to serve as alderman because he would like to help small businesses grow.

“I think that for years there’ve been very much the same type of person on the Board, and I think they need some different opinions and someone younger that has an eye for marketing,” said Cochran.

His goals, if elected in office, would include starting a Main Street Program, helping small businesses with their marketing, improving infrastructure and filling some of the empty buildings on Main Street.

Adam Fulks is a test operations engineer at Stennis Space Center. Fulks said he wants to serve as alderman to help the city of Poplarville grow.

“I’d like to see us start getting back some of our local business and possibly start gaining some extra business that will help provide careers to more people in town other than the college, or the courthouses, or the schools,” said Fulks.

Fulks’ goals in office would include improving the city infrastructure by fixing sidewalks and roads, and bringing more local businesses into the community.

Don Lee works part time with the state waterways law enforcement division and previously served on the Poplarville Board of Aldermen from 1997 to 2000. Lee said he wants to serve as alderman to help people get things done.

“I think I’m mature enough to do the job. I’m 73-years-old and I’m experienced where I’ve been managing a lot of things, working with the state all these years,” said Lee.

Lee said his goals, if he were elected, would include bringing new industries to Poplarville, finding revenue to resurface more city streets and upgrading equipment for the police and fire departments.

Bobby Nestle is a manager at an automotive repair facility and grew up in Poplarville. Nestle said he wants to serve as alderman to help grow local businesses in the community.

“I’ve been, pretty much all my life, in business and also in the military…, I’ve been in leadership positions. The one thing I pride myself on is being able to make a decision, whether right or wrong at least making that decision. I’d like to bring some leadership to that Board,” said Nestle.

Nestle said his goals, if he were elected, would include revitalizing downtown and growing Poplarville.