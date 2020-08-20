Alice E. Alford

August 11, 2020

Alice Alford, 81 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 while at her son’s home in Forsyth, Missouri.

Alice Ellien Alford was born on Friday, October 21, 1938 in New Orleans, LA to Adolph and Bessie Gaines. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Ray Alford. She grew up in Pearl River, LA and attended Sixth Ward, Pearl River and Slidell schools.

Alice loved to cook and spend time mowing her yard and working in her flower beds. She was known for her hospitality and her love of family. She spent many years managing her antique furniture restoration business.

Alice leaves behind her son, Bryan LeBlanc and wife, Cindy of Forsyth, MO; two granddaughters, Deidra Davis of Hattiesburg, MS and Kimberly Dixon Kennedy of Wentzville, MO; one grandson, Bryan Dixon of Houston, TX; two sisters, Louise Williams and Judy Butts of Carriere, MS; Alice was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Alford; one daughter, Debra Davis; two sisters, Pat Owen and Dorothy-Dot Swedberg; one brother, Lawrence Gaines.

Alice was dearly loved and will be missed greatly.

Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.