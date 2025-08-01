Published 3:56 pm Friday, August 1, 2025

Funeral Services for James Michael Saunders, age 81, of Picayune, Miss., who passed away Monday, July 28, 2025, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 05, 2025 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 5, 2025 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Burial will be in Biloxi National Cemetery, Aug. 05, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Father Joseph Mensah and Father Henry McInerney will officiate the service.

A native of Logan, W.V., he was a Retired Air Force Captain and an Educator for the Mississippi Department of Corrections, James was a proud Catholic Convert and member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church for 26 years. He was a life long cross word puzzle enthusiast and he loved to fish and play cards. He joined the United States Air Force the week after High School graduation. He served proudly for 25 years, rising from the rank of Airman Basic to Captain. He took advantage of the educational opportunities the military offers, earning a BA in Criminology and a MA in Criminal Justice. He was also chosen by The Air Force to attend the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., where he graduated top of his class and earned the Sharp Shooter Award. James was an adjunct professor at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss. Jim was a lifelong student and continued to use his education to help others. His final career was in the Mississppi Department of Corrections where he trained incarcerated individuals to obtain their GED.

Over the years, Jim volunteered with Boy Scouts of America, Suicide Preventions Hot Line and with the church, bringing Christ to the incarcerated as an Extraordinary Minister. A proud member of the Knights of Columbus, He was a 4th degree Knight in Picayune, Miss. He continued to serve his brothers and his God for many years. Jim will be dearly missed by his loving family and all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin H. Saunders; mother, Merle Thompson Saunders; sister, Thelma Jean Givens, and brother, William “Bill” Saunders.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Rita Alice Saunders; son, Paul C. (Lisa) Saunders; daughter, Alice E. Overby; daughter, Anne E (Jody) Gill; 13 grandchildren, Michael Lynn (Mina) Saunders, Calvin Lewis Saunders, William David Saunders, Paula Fay Saunders, Elizabeth C. Saunders, Clay M. Overby, Adron P. Overby, Jean-Anne V. Overby, Elaine R. Watson, James B. (Adrian) Watson, Michaela F. Gill, Wesley B. (Kaitlyn) Gill, and McKenzie E. Gill; one great-grandchild, Weston Michael Gill (1-2026), and brother, David Merl (Carol) Saunders.