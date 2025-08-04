Published 4:20 pm Monday, August 4, 2025

Funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, time 11 a.m., visitation from 10 a.m., until 11 a.m., at New Hebron Baptist Church, for David Tillman, age 79, of Carriere, Miss., passed away Aug. 2, 2025 in Gulfport Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, Miss.

A native of Carriere, Miss., he was baptized at New Hebron Baptist Church at an early age. He graduated from George Washington Carver High School. He loved driving trucks cross country.

Survivored by two sons, Jamal (Thembi) Tilliam of Kentucky, and Dana (Patricia) Tillman of Illinois; one daughter, Kilolo Keys of Carriere, Miss.; 16 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; one brother, George (Marilyn) Tillman of Georgia; two sisters, Delois Woods of Michigan, Anita Tillman of Missouri, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Jeff and Georgia Lee Tillman; one son, David Tillman; one brother, James Otis Tillman, and one sister, Katherine Jones.

Burial in New Hebron Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.