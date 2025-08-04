Published 4:19 pm Monday, August 4, 2025

Bobbett Hazel Gunnells, a beloved matriarch, passed away on Aug. 3, 2025, in Picayune, Miss. She was born in New Hampshire on Nov. 2, 1946 and lived a life filled with love and family. She was happily married for 63 years to the love of her life Luther Earl Gunnells Jr.

Bobbett was the cherished mother of three sons, Joseph Gunnells Sr. (Holly), Jeffery Gunnells (Michele), and Jesse Gunnells Sr. (Kelly), as well as a devoted daughter, Joyce Barrosse, and daughter, Jenny Carle (Louis). She also had an incredibly close bond with her sisters, Romona Tobitt, Paulett Warner, and Annett Getselman.

As a proud grandmother, Bobbett is remembered by her many grandchildren, including Joseph Jr. (Andrea), April, Amy, Jeremy (Samantha), Braydyn (Clairissa), Jaylyn, Skyy, Stevie, Rainee, Jonathan (Sarah), Julie (Sam), Brennan, Jesse Jr., Justin, Jordyn, Sean (Devin), Brayden, Holly, Zack, Mallary (Chase), Jordon, Marley, and Madison. She was a great-grandmother to Evelyn, Issac, Joshua, Zoey, Luther, Lex, Diana, Ali, Michael, Sadie, Chloe, Luke, Mary, Raiden, Harlow, Charlotte, Shanon, Belle, Maverick, and Kellan “Willis.”

Bobbett was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Luther Earl Gunnells Jr.; her mother, Mary Hamilton, and nine siblings. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, who remember her strong willed spirit and fun loving fiery personality.