Published 4:58 pm Monday, July 28, 2025

Surrounded by family, William “Bill” Keith Edwards, age 79, peacefully left his earthly body to join our Lord and Savior, Tuesday morning July 22, 2025, at his residence in Carriere, Miss., after battling prostate cancer for eight years. He was born Nov. 2, 1945, in Park Falls, Wis., to the late Ronald Keith and Bonnie Rose Clayton Edwards.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sally Werner Edwards; daughter, Petra Edwards (Garrett) Marlin; grandchildren, Annaliese, Ronan, and Nola Marlin; and his sisters, Ronnie Edwards (Kenneth) Sonnier, Lynn Edwards (Brian) Marcel, and Patricia Edwards (Peter) Thomson.

Bill was a proud US Air Force veteran stationed in Darmstadt, Germany, and Shemya, Alaska. He later went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from LSU and a Master’s of Teaching through Teacher Corps from Southern University. He was a lifelong educator, who began his teaching career in Delaware before joining the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) to teach military children in Germany. After returning to the US, he worked at Catholic Charities with the Vietnamese resettlement program then served as teacher and Assistant Principal at St. Andrew Catholic School in New Orleans. In 1980, he returned to the DoDEA system in Germany, where he remained until he retired to settle in Carriere, Miss. During his time in the education sector he also served as an Educational Technologist, and was passionate about finding new ways to integrate technology into education and the arts. His career path highlights his commitment to serving others as well as his sense for adventure, open mindedness, and humor.

In his free time, Bill enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. He was especially committed to attending his grandchildren’s events and activities and regularly welcomed them and their friends to their lake house on weekends. Many will fondly remember gathering at the Edwards house for holidays and celebrations. When he wasn’t relaxing in their retirement dream home, Bill stayed busy volunteering his time in the Picayune community supporting the arts through video documentation of Picayune On Stage performances or creating promotional videos for the city. Although he never wanted to admit it, he was an artist and loved photography and videography, but was also a skilled writer and self-taught musician. His gift for storytelling and documentary leaves both our family and his community with many beautiful memories to cherish for years to come.

Bill leaves a legacy of kindness, love, thoughtfulness and good humor. The world is a better place for him being in it. His passing leaves a void in his family and community that will be difficult to fill. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 9, 2025 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church 1000 Goodyear Blvd, Picayune, Miss., where Bill was a long-time active member. Visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m., and Mass will follow the visitation. Eulogy to follow the Mass

His ashes will be laid to rest at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Slidell, La., at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following: Prostate Cancer Foundation, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church (1000 Goodyear Blvd. Picayune, MS 39466), St. Joseph Abbey, Manresa Jesuit Retreat House, Social Services, St. Fabian