Vivian  Elizabeth Palmer Washington 

Published 11:32 am Monday, July 28, 2025

Vivian Elizabeth Clarissa Palmer Washington, 99, of Picayune, Miss.died July 20, 2025, in New Orleans, La., in the home of her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Crooks.

She was born in Sumrall, Miss. to the late Ulysses (Y.E.) and Mary Nelson Palmer. Her parents later moved to Picayune, Miss. while Vivian continued living in Sumrall with her grandmother, Ada Elizabeth Baker. When she was eight years old, they moved to Picayune joining Vivian’s parents and her siblings, Ruth, Robert, and Theodora.

She lived in Picayune for 91 years and was married to her husband Cornelius Washington for 75 of those years. Upon his passing in 2019, Miss Vivian moved to New Orleans to live with her daughter and grandson, Leonard Crooks Jr.

Vivian and Cornelius bore six children – Robert Lee, Cornelius Jr., Barbra Nell, Mary Elizabeth, Johnnie Edward and Arbra Ann.

She attended Picayune Colored Schools until the 10th grade and obtained the General Education Development (GED) certificate in 1966. Vivian held many positions throughout her life, including maid, machine operator, baker, and poll manager. At home, she enjoying sewing, cooking and gardening.

Vivian was a member of the Greater Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Picayune for more than 91 years. She taught Sunday School and was the leader of the church’s Starlight Band for more than 40 years.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Y.E. and Mary Palmer; her husband, Cornelius Washington Sr.; two sons, Robert Lee and Johnnie Washington; one brother, Robert Romeo Palmer; two sisters, Ruth McCaskill and Theodora Myers; one grandson, Robin Huderson; two great-grandsons, Telvin Harden and Patjo Washington; and one great-grand daughter, Kara Jane Walker.

She leaves to cherish her memory: one son, Cornelius Washington, Jr. of St. Louis, Mo.; three daughters, Barbara (Fred) Cockerham of Staatsburg, N.Y.; Mary Crooks of New Orleans, La.; and Arbra Powell of Peoria, Ill.; 18 grandchildren; “like” daughters, Lecrease (Melvin) Hicks of Carriere, Miss., Mary Louise Smith of St. Louis, Mo., and Elsie (Michael) Wright of New Orleans, La., and numerous relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Vivian Washington will be held at the Greater Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 501 Weems Street, Picayune, MS 39466 on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Repast will follow the burial in the Eight Street Cemetery.

Baylous Funeral Home of Picayune, Miss. is entrusted with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to her beloved Starlight Band – Greater Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Designated to the Starlight Band, P. O. Box 1448, Picayune, MS 39466.