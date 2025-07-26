The Comeback Kid: Jacob Johnson overcomes adversity on path to MLB draft

Three. That’s how old Jacob Johnson was when his dad first handed him a baseball — a simple moment that would later change the life of the now-MLB draftee.

With no family ties to the game, he gravitated to baseball out of pure passion.

“My dad was a basketball player so he had no recollection of playing baseball,” says Johnson. “It’s just something I always loved and just stuck loving. It was just natural.”

Like most children in South Mississippi, Johnson played a wide variety of sports. However, he made the decision to focus on baseball when he entered high school.

“I started pitching when I was seven and I really fell in love with it,” says Johnson. “God gave me a gifted arm, so pitching was kind of my thing.”

As time moved forward, Johnson joined the Pearl River Central Blue Devils varsity baseball team. He finished his high school career with an ERA of 0.82. However, when reflecting on his stats going into college, Johnson felt as though he could be doing more.

“It was a good feeling, but at this time I didn’t think it was the greatest because I only threw 17 innings,” he says. “I had my elbow surgery so I didn’t get to pitch too much. So in 17 innings a 0.82 ERA is still really good, but in my eyes it wasn’t as good as it actually looked.”

In July 2023, Johnson traveled to Alabama with his travel ball team for a tournament. As the scheduled starting pitcher, he began preparing as normal. This is when the first signs began showing.

This tightness continued throughout the late-night game; however, Johnson kept going as he had experienced similar pains prior. With the opposing team being the No. 19 team in the nation, he was determined to continue on the mound.

“I didn’t let him [the coach] take me out, he tried to take me out,” says Johnson. “And in the fourth inning, in the very last pitch I threw, it felt like a shotgun.”

Johnson had torn his UCL, a ligament in the elbow that can destroy a player’s career. He instantly knew he would be facing surgery, knowing this could be the end of everything he had been working for. However, Johnson also knew that if he fought hard enough, it could be the start of a legacy.

“Tearing your UCL is very dangerous…” said Johnson. “But at the same time, a lot of people come back stronger than they were before they had the surgery.”

After a long, painful rehabilitation journey, Johnson was able to make his return to baseball. What kept him going? The constant feeling that he knew he could make it big and fulfill his dreams.

“I’ve always had that feeling, that I had a chance to do what I’m doing now,” says Johnson. “And that’s why I’ve worked so hard to get to it.”

After revitalizing his arm and making an impressive comeback during his high school years, Johnson made the decision to attend Pearl River Community College to further his academic and athletic career. Johnson had zero hesitation about being a Wildcat, as he committed to the program in Coach Avalon’s office on the same day as his official visit.

“He’s just like, ‘Call me when you’re ready to commit.’ And I said, ‘Coach I’m committing right now,’” says Johnson. “They [PRCC’s coaching staff] all went crazy in his office. They were super excited.”

Johnson shared that player development is just one aspect of what the Wildcats strive to have their players gain.

“They just develop us as men, and that’s something a lot of organizations don’t do,” says Johnson. “The River, they develop you as a man, a person and a player…. they just all around made me a better person.”

While the special feeling of destiny was already lingering around Johnson’s mind, the moment of realization hit Johnson during Game 3 of the Super Regional. During this game, Johnson pitched seven innings, allowing zero runs and helping the Wildcats win the elimination game 10-0.

“I went seven scoreless innings and I was like wow, I just did that, like I really have a chance now,” said Johnson. “You dream of this stuff, but you never truly know how it feels until you go through it.”

On Monday, July 14, Johnson was selected in Round 11 as the 325th MLB draft pick by the Texas Rangers. He became the first player to be drafted straight out of PRCC since 2019. Watching the draft with family, Johnson saw his name on his phone before it appeared on TV — a moment of pure shock and joy.

“So we’re sitting there waiting, and I’m on my phone looking for the draft tracker to see when the Rangers are,” shared Johnson. “Well I clicked on it, and when I did, our TV was behind my phone and I see my name on my phone. I was in shock. I literally just got drafted. Nobody else knows.”

Johnson had only a few minutes alone with the news before it was announced on TV and the room erupted into cheers — led by his dad, who made selfless sacrifices for his career.

“My dad is my best friend… I can literally go to him with anything and he’s been there every step of the way,” shares Johnson. “He literally gave up a job, and took another job so he could see me play as much as he could.”

Now, having achieved a childhood dream, Johnson knows the hard part isn’t over—it’s just beginning. But he’s ready for the next chapter and for the chance to give back.

He plans to return home during the offseason to continue what he’s already started: offering free lessons to local kids and encouraging the next generation of players to chase their dreams.

“Never give up… You just gotta keep pushing.”