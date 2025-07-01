Published 8:52 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Funeral service will be held Saturday July 5, 2025 at 1 p.m., visitation from 12 p.m., until 1 p.m., at St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church for Sandra V. Marks, age 62, of Picayune, Miss., who passed away June 20, 2025 in Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, La. She is a native of Picayune, Miss.

Sandra was baptized at an early age, she attended Pilgrim Bounds Baptist Church as a young girl. She graduated from Pearl River Community College as a registered Nurse in 1985, and in 1990, she worked at Westside Elementary School as a teacher. Sandra loved spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by her parents, John Charles and Renetta Simmons; three sisters, Almetear Simmons, Cora Simmons, and Mary Higgins; two brothers, Jimmie Coleman and Roy Simmons; grandparents, and brother-in-law, Frank McDonald.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Kenneth Ray Marks; three daughters, Tabatha Guillotte (Carlton), Kimberly Simmons (Demetris), Ashley Simmons, all of Picayune, Miss.; one sister, Perdita McDonald; two brothers, Jessie (Lee Ann) Simmons, of Everette, Wash., and Lewis Bridges Jr., of Picayune, Miss.; 12 grandchildren, Torrell, Amarion, Trevady, Amariah, Alasia, Ken’nya, Ken’ny, Tahiry, Ta’ Carrie, Tyriel, Terijah, Tyriana and, one great-granddaughter, Armani; brothers-in-law, Michael Marks, and Roy Higgins; sisters-in-law; Gloria Coleman, Kimberly Hamilton and Patricia Marks; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends; a bonus daughter, Burnestine Everette; a special nephew she held dear to her heart, Kenonte Simmons, and a very special friend, Elizabeth Stallings.

Burial in New Palestine Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.