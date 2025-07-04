Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of the Oaks at Crosby Commons Published 10:46 am Friday, July 4, 2025

By Alexandria Bonin

Picayune City Hall held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly built park, the Oaks of Crosby Commons, and swore in Jim Luke for his second term as mayor of Picayune, along with other members of the Picayune City Council, on Tuesday morning.

The oak trees, which stand tall and cover the park fully, have been a part of Picayune for several years throughout the city’s history. Luke opened the ceremony by paying tribute to veterans, thanking them for their service and sacrifices to the city and the country. Adding to his personal gratitude, he read a quote from President Harry S. Truman:

“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.”

Luke went on to acknowledge the history that lives within Picayune. He credited former Public Works Director Eric Morris for working in partnership on the project. Luke also recognized Jason Almer, Devin Hedgepath, Julie Steele, Debbie Terry, and the rest of the team who came together to complete the project. He gave special thanks to Hunter Gill, sharing that his work created the perfect result and that he was great to work with.

“What a way to get started in a career,” said Luke. “I’m proud to work with you [Gill] anytime in the future.”

The property was purchased and signed over to the city of Picayune by Luke in 2022 from Southern Regional Corporation. Luke thanked the corporation for its partnership, expressing his hope that the project would become everything they expected it to be.

Closing his speech, Luke shared final words of gratitude to the city of Picayune:

“It’s been an honor to serve as your mayor for the last four years. I appreciate your support and encouragement to elect me mayor for another four years,” said Luke. “I love Picayune. This is my home.”

He also added a message of hope for the next four years:

“If y’all love what you’ve seen the last several years, you haven’t seen anything yet—and it’s all because of this great American council seated behind me that will be sworn in,” said Luke. “It’s a team effort, and we know that everything has to be a team effort to be a success.”

One of the many aspects that makes this park special and beneficial to the community is that it was completely funded by grants. The council also received help from Home Depot. Stores from across the district volunteered their time and efforts. It was a true example of Picayune’s Southern community coming together to create something beautiful.

After Luke’s speech, the council and public were invited to the front of the park to cut the ribbon and mark the official opening of the Oaks of Crosby Commons. Luke had the honor of cutting the ribbon, surrounded by his family, council, and community.

During the swearing-in ceremony, each council member had the support of family and friends. Council member Lynn Bogan Bumpers received noticeable support when a group of young supporters held signs cheering her on.

All in all, it was a great morning and a success for the city of Picayune. Residents can rest assured that their mayor and city council members will choose only the best for the city and continue to build a strong sense of community.