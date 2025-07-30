Rex “Don” Donald Bell 

Published 4:11 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Rex Donald (Don) Bell, of Picayune, Miss., passed away on Friday, July 25, at the age of 81.

Born in Chipley, Fla., Don attended Troy State University and went on to have a distinguished career as an oceanographer with the Naval Oceanographic Office. His work reflected his deep curiosity and commitment to understanding the world around him.

Don was a devoted member of Roseland Park Baptist Church, where he especially enjoyed serving with the youth ministry. His quiet strength, generous spirit, and steady faith left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

He is survived by his son, David (Christen), and his beloved twin granddaughters, Hazel and Ruby, who brought him immense joy. Don will be remembered as a loving father, proud grandfather, and faithful friend.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 1, at Roseland Park Baptist Church. His cremated remains will be interred at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date.