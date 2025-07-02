Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Funeral services will be held on July 12, 2025, with a visitation from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 1 p.m. at Weems Chapel United Methodist Church, Picayune, for Reginald (“24-7 Mobile”) Knight, aged 61, of Picayune, Miss., who died June 25, 2025, at his residence.

Reginald graduated from Picayune Memorial High School and served in the U.S. Air Force.

Reginald was preceded in death by his father, Gene Knight; grandparents, Genola and William Knight Sr., Leola Jordan and Troy Lather; a special friend, Karen Badon and a bonus son, Joshua Hart; aunts, Yvonne Haralson and Faye Trotter, and uncles Bobby Jordan and Vermil Wilbert.

Reginald was survived by four sons, Reginald Knight II, Reginald Taylor and Ian knight, all of Slidell, La., and Frederick Stringer of Atlanta, Ga.; eight grandchildren; mother, Evelyn Stubbs; two brothers, Kenneth Knight of Picayune, Miss., and Marlon (Trisha) Brooks of Orlando, Fla.; two sisters, Monique (Japheth) Chissell and Sabrina Knight all of Picayune, Miss.; five bonus children, Jamie, Catessa, Tyrone, Courtney and Chrystal; 14 bonus grandchildren; loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Burial will be at a later date. Baylous Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.