PRC Board of Supervisors address infrastructure concerns

The Pearl River County Board of Supervisors met on July 23 to address a range of community matters, hearing from multiple representatives throughout the meeting.

Nathan Farmer, representing the Property Owners Association of Stone Bridge Estates, was the first to speak. He presented a petition and engineering reports concerning aging infrastructure — specifically, a bridge known as South Bridge and surrounding roads. The proposed access road would connect property owners to Anchor Lake Road. Farmer noted that the South Bridge may need to be demolished, and the association does not intend to maintain it in its current condition. The board agreed to review the matter and respond at a later date.

Sheriff David Allison appeared before the board with a walk-in item regarding the replacement of patrol vehicles. Three vehicles had recently been totaled, two of which were financed. Allison requested that the board approve the replacement of the two financed units. He also noted that removing and reusing undamaged equipment from the wrecked vehicles could save approximately $10,000 per vehicle. The board agreed to consult with the financing bank before making a final decision.

One highlight of the meeting was the presentation of a rebate check awarded to the county for its work in improving energy efficiency. The check, issued to Pearl River County, totaled $29,918.

To close the meeting, Lindsay Ward and Lawrence Leyens presented details about a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) plan, opening a public hearing to address questions from the board and audience members. Following the hearing, the board passed several resolutions to approve elements of the TIF plan across different areas of the county.