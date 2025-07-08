Poplarville Man Charged with 5 Counts of Child Exploitation Published 9:54 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on June 26, resulting in the arrest of 26-year-old Tyler Dustin McDonald on five counts of child exploitation.

The department conducted a months-long investigation and carried out the warrant as part of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. According to the task force’s website, ICAC is “dedicated to investigating, prosecuting, and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children.”

The warrant was executed at 10393 U.S. Highway 11 in Poplarville. The investigation remains ongoing.

This case highlights the continued dedication and collaboration between the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department to prevent crimes involving the exploitation of children, especially in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

According to the Global Child Safety Institute, more than 300 million children each year fall victim to internet-related crimes. Parents and guardians need to be aware of what their children are doing online and who may be contacting them.