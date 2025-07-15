Picayune Man Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash Published 10:39 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

A Picayune man died Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near the Interstate 12 interchange and claimed the life of 64-year-old Barry D. Stockstill.

Stockstill was driving a 2001 Mercury Mountaineer pulling a trailer northbound on I-59 when the vehicle veered off the right side of the highway, struck a tree, and overturned.

Stockstill was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, who was also restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

As part of the investigation, troopers collected a routine toxicology sample from Stockstill for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.