Pearl River County Tax Collectors Election Update Published 11:55 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

By Alexandria Bonin

Gov. Tate Reeves has announced four upcoming special elections, including one for the Pearl River County tax collector/assessor.

The special election will be held Nov. 4 and will take place only in the Picayune Southside 1 and Picayune 2 precincts. Results from those precincts will be added to the totals from the remaining 25 precincts by the Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law.