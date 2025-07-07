Pearl River County Supervisors Discuss Economic Development, Contractor Oversight, and Jail Technology Upgrades Published 12:32 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

The Pearl River County Board of Supervisors met Monday to address a wide-ranging agenda that included progress on infrastructure and economic development projects, grant applications, code enforcement issues, and possible upgrades to the county jail’s communications system.

A key highlight of the meeting was the presentation of a $50,000 grant check from Mississippi Power to assist with ongoing site development at the Pearl River County Industrial Park. Melissa Morel, Economic Development Project Manager, and Jason Parker, Local Manager, presented the check to the board during the meeting.

Economic Development Director Lindsay Ward said the funds will help match other grants the county is using to complete site preparation, including grading, drainage, and base work, which R&J Construction is currently performing.

“By blending utility funding with our site development and select site grants, we’re able to reduce the local match requirement,” Ward said. “This stretches our resources and lets us invest in more phases of the project with less burden on the county.”

Supervisors also approved the county’s commitment to provide matching funds for two ongoing legislative grant applications: one for a speculative building and another for the planned multipurpose Emergency Operations Center. The speculative building request totals $8 million, with the county pledging a $2 million match. Both projects are being submitted through the 2026 Gulf Coast Restoration Fund.

Ward explained that this year’s requests are consistent with those submitted in previous legislative sessions. In 2024, funding was delayed due to broader state budget negotiations, but the county is resubmitting the applications unchanged in scope and match amount. “We’re staying consistent in our request,” Ward said. “Even though the settlement dollars are separate from the state budget, the Legislature grouped them last session. We’re hopeful this year’s session will yield a different result.”

Supervisors discussed at length a growing issue with self-contracting affidavits, where individuals claim to be building their own homes to bypass the need for licensed contractors. County officials reported several recent cases where homeowners signed affidavits to act as their contractors, then hired unlicensed workers. When issues arose, these same individuals sought assistance from the county to resolve problems that stemmed from faulty work or incomplete construction.

To address this, the board approved the implementation of a revised affidavit that includes additional language making it clear that the signer assumes full responsibility for any work performed under their permit. Officials stated that the goal is to establish clear documentation to prevent liability issues and protect both the county and its residents.

County engineers provided updates on several infrastructure projects, noting steady progress despite recent weather delays. Signage and LED warning systems are being installed at multiple intersections, including Forge Creek and Lumpkin Road, as part of a federal safety enhancement project. Crews are also continuing improvements at the industrial park and preparing additional work sites for the coming fiscal year.

A representative from Smart Communications delivered a presentation on a jail technology package that would provide secure tablets for inmates. The tablets would enable monitored phone calls, access to legal documents, messaging, and a secure digital library. The devices are equipped with facial recognition to ensure that only the assigned inmate can use them and would also support wearable wrist monitors to track vital signs and detect emergencies, including suicide attempts. Supervisors expressed interest in the system and said they would gather additional data before making a decision. Officials noted that the system could potentially reduce contraband, including drugs, by digitizing mail and eliminating the need for physical mail delivery to inmates.

Planning consultant Laurence Leyens presented three proposed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts that the City of Picayune has been developing. The board voted to authorize the advertisement of a public hearing on the plans. The districts include properties tied to Price’s Creek Investments, development around Exit 10, and the Highland Parkway corridor near Highland Community Hospital and Frontage Road. Leyens said the global TIF districts are designed to give the city and county the flexibility to negotiate directly with developers as projects arise.

Instead of waiting for a developer to request a bond after plans are finalized, Leyens said the city is proactively establishing the authority to reimburse infrastructure expenses tied to economic development. “This doesn’t obligate the county to spend anything,” Leyens said. “It simply authorizes a plan. No existing tax dollars are used, and school taxes are protected by law.” He added that bonds can only be issued once a project is completed, assessed, and has generated new ad valorem tax revenue.