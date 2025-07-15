Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office Updates Published 10:58 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

By Alexandria Bonin

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with narcotics investigators and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, is continuing efforts to crack down on illegal substances in the county.

On June 19, a traffic stop conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, narcotics investigators, and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics led to the arrest of 47-year-old Bruce Barber for a traffic violation. Upon searching his vehicle, deputies discovered methamphetamine and a firearm.

Following his arrest, authorities searched Barber’s residence at 87 Hobart Walker Road in Carriere, where they discovered additional methamphetamine.

“Barber was found to be in possession of over eighty grams (80) of methamphetamine,” stated a press release from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.

Barber was transported to the Pearl River County Criminal Justice Facility and booked on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine.

On June 27, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division responded to a drug complaint at 47 Mansfield Road in Carriere, the residence of 65-year-old Sandra Adams.

Upon arrival, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the home. A subsequent search uncovered approximately seven pounds of marijuana.

“During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the marijuana was shipped from another state,” the press release stated. “Sheriff Allison is proud of all involved and thanks his staff for the hard work in getting this illegally possessed marijuana off the street.”

Adams was booked at the Pearl River County Jail on a charge of trafficking marijuana.