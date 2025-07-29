Published 3:58 pm Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Paul James Schommer of Carriere, Miss. born in New Orleans, La. on May 6, 1957, passed on July 13, 2025. He was a loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.

Paul was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a 4th Knight. He was an outgoing person with a wonderful personality.

He is survived by his mother, Regina Schommer; sisters, Diana Albritton (Donald), and Aina Brown (Stanley); brothers, Mark Schommer (Barbara), Leons Schommer (Lisa); one son, Josh Galloway; one granddaughter, Nelly- Bean; many nieces and nephews, and four aunts, Marilyn York, Irene Caronna, Jackie Schommer, and Stephanie Teivans.

He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Schommer Sr., and brother, Edward Schommer Jr.

“Gone from sight but never our hearts.”

A Celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced.