Mitchell Smith: Tidesman To Commodore

Mitchell Smith, the 6-foot-6, 300-pound, three-star offensive lineman, is now set to join the SEC as a Vanderbilt Commodore. But despite this major accomplishment, Smith remains deeply connected to his roots in Picayune.

To rewind, Smith began his football journey at just 8 years old. It all started in a place where many Picayune residents hold fond memories—Friendship Park. Though his family has a brief history with the sport and a love for the game, Smith said he never felt pressured or obligated to play. Football has always been his own decision.

“I didn’t do football until about eight years old, and I mean that’s young—but around here, it’s not that young [to start],” said Smith. “I wanted to play football. It’s always been my choice.”

Smith was drawn to the toughness and physicality of the game. As a kid, the intensity and aggression grabbed his attention. One of his earliest football memories is being moved up to play with 12-year-olds because of his size and strength.

“There was one really big kid—he was probably 6 feet, maybe 5 feet 10 or something like that—I went against him and I beat him,” said Smith. “That’s the first real memory where I was like, okay, I can do this. I’m a ballplayer.”

While many kids dabble in multiple sports growing up—soccer, track, baseball, basketball—Smith was always focused on football. Part of that came from looking up to his dad, who played high school football and inspired his early passion for the game.

“I always wanted to be like my dad,” said Smith. “My dad’s a real manly guy, so I thought football is the most manly sport.”

But Smith’s admiration for his dad goes far beyond football. He described him as an “old-school Mississippi dude”—someone who works hard, stays respectful, and supports his family unconditionally. Those same traits are easy to see in Smith. He speaks with humility, respect, and quiet confidence. And like his father, Smith’s Christian faith is central to who he is. When asked who his biggest supporter is, Smith quickly said, “My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

“He’s [Smith’s dad] something I can look up to. He does no wrong,” said Smith.

Though Smith wasn’t pushed into football, his family has been incredibly supportive throughout his journey. That includes his decision to transfer to IMG Academy for his junior year of high school.

“They just supported me, like in the decision I made to go to IMG,” said Smith. “That’s a really big deal for a lot of kids, but my parents really attacked that very well and supported me through that process.”

IMG Academy, located in Bradenton, Florida, is a prestigious preparatory boarding school known for developing elite student-athletes. According to their website, IMG fills 25% of the nation’s college freshman athlete spots annually. Smith said the program and coaching staff at IMG sharpened his skills and elevated his game.

“I really wanted to get developed so I can hop in at the next level and I can start—because I want to play,” said Smith. “I thought that was best for me at the time… I think the coaches there really improved my game and helped me achieve my dreams.”

After a successful year at IMG, Smith is returning to Picayune Memorial High School for his senior season this August. And while IMG is known for its high-end training, Smith said there’s something different about playing in Picayune—it’s just harder.

He described Picayune football as “real old-school ball.” The coaches are tough, they push players to their limits, and they don’t let up.

“You’re being pushed to your limits. That’s how you get really great,” said Smith. “When they show love, they show love—but also they’ll just be on you when you mess up… They’re always going to support you.”

Smith has a complicated but ultimately grateful relationship with PMHS head coach Cody Stogner. In his commitment post, he described it as a “love-hate” bond—but now, he sees how much Stogner’s tough coaching prepared him for moments like this.

“Football’s a tough game. I mean, it’s meant for tough people,” said Stogner. “And I’m surrounded by a great coaching staff and great kids. We have a high standard here in Picayune.

Vanderbilt is getting a really, really good football player.”

Smith’s appreciation for the city of Picayune runs deep. But to him, it’s more than just a city or a county.

“Everyone’s family,” said Smith. “I know my neighbors, I know just about everybody. You go to a gas station, you run into about six different people, and you know them, you know their family, and then their grandparents. It’s more of a family than it is a city or a county.”

That sense of family is exactly what Smith felt when he visited Vanderbilt—and it’s what ultimately led to his decision.

“It [Vanderbilt] felt like a family,” said Smith. “It felt like my hometown.”

As our interview wrapped up, Smith talked about his excitement to take the next step in his football career. He’s eager to continue growing as a player and person and looks forward to working with Vanderbilt’s coaching staff to prepare for the future.

When asked what his goal is for college football, he answered with just one word:

“Win.”