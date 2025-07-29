Mitch Deaver’s family endows scholarship in former SID’s name

The family of former Pearl River Community College Sports Information Director Mitch Deaver has established a memorial scholarship in his honor at PRCC.

Starting this fall, $500 will be awarded to a sports journalism or photo journalism student.

Mac Deaver and Melissa Deaver Bourn established the Mitch Deaver Memorial Scholarship to honor the memory of their brother who passed away in 2015 at the age of 62.

“Since Mitch came to Pearl River as a student in the fall of 1971, the college was at the center of his life,” said Mac Deaver. “He loved being part of the PRCC family, and he worked tirelessly to make a positive difference for the college and his many friends here.

“Our hope is that the scholarship will honor Mitch’s memory and, at the same time, help deserving students succeed in the work that Mitch loved.”

Mitch was a graduate of PRCC and served as the school’s SID for 19 years. He was recruited to PRCC by Larry Stanford, the school’s first Director of Public Relations. While a student, Mitch served as an editor, photographer and cartoonist for The Dixie Drawl student newspaper.

Mitch, a Purvis native, was inducted into the PRCC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.

What Mitch’s family is doing, according to former PRCC public relations director Chuck Abadie, is endowing a scholarship as a powerful way to not only support education, but also leave a lasting legacy, and make a profound difference in the lives of PRCC students.

“Mitch wasn’t just a super photographer, but a very good graphic artist,” said Abadie. “He designed all of PRCC’s sports brochures and programs. He was a walking encyclopedia where PRCC sports was concerned. His abilities were recognized by the Mississippi Press Association for many years.”

Mitch previously worked in media, spending 20 years including time as general manager of weekly newspapers in Lamar County as well as working at both The Picayune Item and The Poplarville Democrat.

He also worked closely with other MACJC colleges, regularly providing photos and other materials to SIDs of other community colleges. He was a leader in working with other SIDs to design and produce the annual MACJC Composite Football Schedule.

“Scholarships play a vital role in supporting student success at PRCC. Mitch was a beloved member of the PRCC family, and his impact continues to be felt,” said Delana Harris, Executive Director of the PRCC Development Foundation.

“My husband, a former PRCC athlete, treasures the photos Mitch captured during his playing days – images that preserve special memories. This scholarship will provide meaningful support to students pursuing sports journalism, photography, or related fields, while also serving as a lasting tribute to Mitch’s legacy

“We are honored to carry Mitch’s memory forward and look forward to making the family proud through the student selection process.”