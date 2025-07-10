Published 4:15 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Memorial Services for Melissa Adele Dearman, age 50, of Picayune, Miss. who passed away Wednesday, July 2, 2025 will be held, Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 12 p.m. in McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 12, 2025 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

The Rev. Lisa Pridmore will officiate at the service.

A native of New Orleans, La., Melissa grew up in Slidell, La. She met her husband, Dusty in college, they married in 1999. In 2010, they welcomed their daughter Emma who was Melissa’s “favorite”, her greatest joy was watching Emma dance. She was a Optician at Picayune Eye Clinic, who became more of a family instead of just a job, we are very thankful for all they have done for Melissa and our family over the years. One of the places Melissa felt the most peace, enjoyed the views and her fondest memories were in Gatlinburg, Tenn., where they visit as a family often. Melissa was blessed with circle of friends who stood beside her up until the end. She was loved dearly by her family and will deeply be missed.

She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Hoyt, and stepfather, Gerald Knighton.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 26 years, Dusty Dearman; daughter, Emma Dearman; mother, Karen Kollasch Hoyt; brother, David (Rebecca) Hoyt; sister, Lisa Knighton; father and mother-in-law, Delton and Linda Dearman; brother-in-law, Adam (Anna) Dearman; nieces, Gina Hoyt, Lacie Hoyt, Gianna Dearman, Isla Dearman, and nephews, Grayson Hoyt and Gray Dearman.

