McNeill’s Fourth of July Celebration Draws Thousands, Honors Longstanding Tradition Published 12:05 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Thousands gathered Thursday evening for the McNeill Fourth of July Celebration, a growing event rooted in more than four decades of community tradition.

Although this is the third year for the modern version of the celebration, organized by the Friends of McNeill volunteer group, the fireworks display was revived around 10 to 15 years ago after fading out in previous decades.

“The fireworks have been going on for at least 45 years,” said Katie Frazier, a lead organizer and member of Friends of McNeill. “It started when Melvin Ladner was a young firefighter. Back then, the event ran from 8 a.m. with greased flagpoles, watermelon-eating contests—all kinds of stuff you can’t do anymore.”

The original celebration, organized by local firefighters, eventually died down as the older generation passed away. A group of community members later revived the fireworks portion in the 2010s. In recent years, the event has expanded into a full-scale event held at the new McNeill Community Center.

In addition to fireworks, the evening included gospel music hosted by Lee’s Chapel Church, family activities, food vendors, and the third annual children’s bicycle parade.

“We started the bike parade when we relaunched the bigger celebration three years ago,” Frazier said. “It’s become one of the highlights.”

The event drew an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 attendees, based on crowd assessments by the fire department. Families packed the grounds surrounding the community center, with children lining up on decorated bicycles ahead of sunset and crowds staying late for the fireworks show.

A combination of public and private sources provides funding for the event. The Pearl River County Board of Supervisors offers key assistance, and rental fees from the McNeill Community Center—typically $150 per day—help fund fireworks and supplies. Friends of McNeill manages the rental proceeds and coordinates donations through in-person and digital platforms.

“This year’s event was completely funded through center rentals and donations,” Frazier said.

The McNeill Community Center, which features a kitchen and modern amenities, is booked nearly every weekend and has become a cornerstone for local gatherings.

Organizers say they plan to continue expanding the Fourth of July celebration and are already planning additional events, including a Christmas Eve program.

“It’s about keeping our traditions alive and giving families something to come home to,” Frazier said.