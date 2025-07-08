Larry Miele 

Published 8:51 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Funeral Services for Larry Ray Miele, age 82, of Picayune, Miss., who passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 6, 2025, will be held, Monday, July 14, 2025 at 12 p.m. at Resurrection Life Worship Center.

Visitation will be Monday, July 14, 2025 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Resurrection Life Worship Center.

Burial will be in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home at a later date.

The Rev. Allen Hickman will officiate the service.

Larry was born in York, S.C., In 1961, he joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served six years and received a honorable discharge in August 1967. He then worked full time at GMAC Finance, and while completing a bachelors degree in business administration from Loyola University. Larry retired from GMAC and entered the insurance business working for American General and Prudential. He met and married Marlene in 1981. They moved to Picayune, Miss. Larry and Marlene started Miele Insurance in late 1981, where they successfully ran a wonderful business. Larry was very passionate about real estate, owning several apartments in New Orleans, La. and later commercial buildings in Picayune, Miss. Larry and Marlene often enjoyed the sights and music in the New Orleans area. Together they have taken many cruises, and have seen many parts of the world. When he was not traveling you could find him at the Waffle House. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, who will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Creighton and Julia Tanner; brother, Blaine Leon White Sr., and two grandchildren, Jonathan DiLeo and David Rodrigue Jr.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 44 years, Marlene Bergeron Miele; children, Cassandra (Stephen) DiLeo, Larry Ray Miele Jr., Patricia (Steven) Englade, Nancy (Genaro) Gonzalez, Jennie (Jimmy) Seal, Jack (Kassie) Miele, Danny (Sandra) Thibodeaux, Barry (Missy) Thibodeaux, Gaynell (Carl) Wilt; grandchildren, Michael, Grace, Aaron, Summer, James, Cameron, Sr., Daniel, Sr., Brittany, Christopher, Nicholas, and Brock; great grandchildren, Cameron Jr, Grayson, Daniel Jr., Conner, Angelina, Melanie, and Abraham; brother, Ferdie Cassel, and sister, Melinda Cassel.

