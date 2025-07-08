Kathleen Mae McGill Rawls 

Published 8:49 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.” –II Timothy 4:7 NIV

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church. The visitation will be one hour prior to service time. The Rev. Dr. Joey Mark will officiate at the service.

Kathleen was born on Jan. 15, 1949 in Picayune, Miss. to the late Eugene and Lillie McGill.

Kathleen accepted Christ at an early age at East Jerusalem Baptist Church under the leadership of the late the Rev. E. H. Hart.

She received her high school diploma in 1978 and later attended Chris’ Beauty College of Cosmetology (where she loved doing hair) where she received her diploma on Dec. 31, 1982.

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, God sent his precious angels to giver her rest at Singing River Ochsner of Gulfport, Miss., at the age of 76, embraced by her loving and devoted family.

Kathleen leaves to cherish her loving memories five sons, Patrick McGill, Edward (Myesha) Rawls, Joseph (Nikki) Rawls and Kalos (Mia) Rawls all of Gulfport and Steven (Debbie) Rawls of Poplarville, Miss.; one brother, Albert McGill of Picayune, Miss.; six sisters, Ruby Jean Walker, Betty Mark, Linda McGill, Mary Blanks, Cynthia Bester, all of Picayune, Miss., and Daisy (Matthew) Evans of Houston, Texas; one brother-in-law, Ike Stewart of Picayune, Miss.; one sister-in-law, Barbara McGill of Picayune, Miss.; 17 grandchildren, Patrick, Stephen, Tabitha, Ashleigh, Troie, Khaliq, Mekhi, Kynadi, Promyse, Alexis, Joseph, Travon, Diamond, Marcus, J’Kobe, Ariana, and Karmyn; 12 great-grandchildren, and special friends, Laura Davison, DeAngela Tyler and Barbara Brimage. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Interment will be at New Palestine Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home. Register Book, Obituary and Driving Direction can be found on our website at www.brownsfuneral homepicayune.com.