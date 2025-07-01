Published 8:38 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Joseph Savaski Jr. passed away peacefully on June 26, 2025, at the age of 74. He was born on Feb. 19,1951, in New Orleans, La.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Savaski Sr. and Verna Landry Savaski, and stepfather, Joseph Senko.

He was a beloved husband to his wife, Gail Krieger Savaski, for 55 years; caring father to Joseph Savaski (Lisa) and Kevin Savaski Sr. (Suzy); proud grandpa to Kevin Savaski Jr. (Kristen) and Nicholaus Savaski (Audrey); proud great-grandpa to Hunter, Haven, Brayden, Briella, Alivia, Jaidyn, Dahlia, Hazely, and Lirah, and brother of Teresa Savaski and James Savaski. He was also loved by family and friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, 1 p.m. July 2, 2025, at Picayune Funeral Home. Services will follow at 3 p.m. Picayune Funeral Home 815 South Haugh Ave. Picayune, MS 39466.