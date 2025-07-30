Published 4:15 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Chief MSgt. Johnny Frank Williams, USAF.Ret. (1953-1995) passed away July 26, 2025 in Picayune, Miss. at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Anne McQueen Williams; his daughter, Kim Maureen Williams Mitchell; his parents, Jim Williams and Ella Mitchell Williams, and his brother, David Henry Williams. He is survived by his son, John Fountain Williams; his daughter, Tracy Anne Williams Casey; his special granddaughter, Katelyn Anne Casey; his son-in-law, Tommy Mitchell; his granddaughter, Jennifer Jenkins; his grandsons, Josh (Kelli) and Jake (Ashley) Mitchell; Chris (Stefanny) and Trevor Williams, and Jason Ward; his great-grandchildren, Taylor Jenkins, Isabel, Ella, and Will Mitchell, and Matthew, Audrey, and Emily Mitchell, and his two sisters, Sylvia Jane Williams Spence and Jimmie Sue Williams (Larry) May. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Chief WIlliams was a 42 year (1953-1995) Veteran, first with the U.S. Marine Corps in the Korean Conflict, then with the Louisiana Air National Guard 159th ADC/TAC Fighter Group at Alvin Calendar Field in Belle Chasse, La., as an Armament and Munitions Maintenance Specialist, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Specialist. He was a long time member of the LA Air National Guard Retirees Association.

Affectionately known as “Frankie”, he enjoyed spending time on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and at the farm with his cows. The family would like to thank Isaac Smith and Helen Mitchell for their care in time of need. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services at New Palestine Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 10 a.m.