Published 8:53 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” –Philippians 4:13

Jackie Rene Hurd, son of the late Mable Louise Hurd and the late Harold Paul Hurd. Jackie was born on May 22,1954 in Picayune, Miss. In 1972, he later met and married Ruby Hurd. To this union they were blessed with four beautiful children, Renee, Angela, Aisha and Jackie Jr.

Jackie accepted Christ at a young age. He moved from Picayune, Miss. to San Francisco, Calif. in 1976. He later became a Pastor and Assistant Administrator to the late Bishop Larry Magathen. Jackie became an entrepreneur in the barber business in 1989. He took over 200 young men off the streets of Oakland Calif., where he mentored, ministered, and trained them.

Big Jack wasn’t just a barber he was the heart of the block. The voice of wisdom and a safe place for so many. Jackie Cuts & Styles was more than a barber shop. It was a place where people found guidance, encouragement and trust. Jackie believed in people before they believed in themselves. He poured love into the community, not just through his clippers, but through his character. He lifted others up, gave second chances. He also taught countless young men and women what it meant to lead with respect and integrity.

On Friday, June 27, 2025 God spoke and said “Well Done My Good and Faithful Servant” come home and I will give you rest from thy labor in Diablo Grande, Calif. at the age of 71, embraced by his loving family.

He preceded in death his parents, Mable and Harold Hurd; his sister, Shanett Davis; his brother, Ray Hurd, and his nephew, Derrick Hurd.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory his devoted wife, Ruby Hurd; four children, Renee, Angela, Aisha and Jackie Jr.; four sisters, Vanessa (Donald) Hall, Angela Peters, Dimitri Hurd, Denise McCaskill; his brother, Steven (Theresa) Hurd; one auntie, Alma Hurd Johnson; one Godsister, Billie Rae Trotter; one of many best friends, Charles Mondy; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. at Rose of Sharon Church of God in Christ. The visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Pastor David Simmons will officiate. Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home, Register Book and Driving Direction can be found on our website at www.browns funeralhomepicayune.com