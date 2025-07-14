Published 4:46 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Funeral Services for Isreal David Rouse, age 76, of Picayune, Miss., who passed away Thursday, July 10, 2025, will be held Friday, July 18, 2025, at 12 p.m. at Resurrection Life Worship Center.

Visitation will be Friday, July 18, 2025 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Resurrection Life Worship Center.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Todd Goodwin will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, Miss., he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. David retired as a firefighter for the Picayune Fire Department. He helped start the McNeill Volunteer Fire Department along with Melvin Glidewell, and was the first smoke diver in Picayune, along with Jackie Mitchell. David was well known as PawPaw to his grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as, all of their friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Isreal David Rouse; his mother, Marion “Mitzi” Tate Stockstill; his grandson, David Anthony Rouse, and his great-granddaughter, Karley Cazaux.

Left to cherish his memory are the mother of his children, Marguarette Dale Stockstill Rouse; his son, Raymond “Ronnie” Ronald Rouse and wife, Lauren; his daughter, Teresa Janelle Neal and husband, Christopher; his granddaughters, Christine Stockstill, Heather Call, and Brittany Asher; his grandson-in-law, Steve Asher; his grandson, Brandon Rouse; his granddaughters-in-law, Diamond Rouse, and Ashley McVey; his granddaughter, Cady Bales; his grandson, Carter Johnson; his great-grandsons, Kaden Cazaux, and Mason Deshotel; his great-granddaughter, Brylie Miller; his great-grandsons, Tristen Pervel, Rylan Asher, and Heath Browder; his greatgranddaughters, Gracie Rouse, Rhettlynn Rouse, Zaylie Call, Marley Asher, and Ruthie Rouse; his great-grandson soon-to-be, Brody Anthony Rouse, and his sister, Janice Rouse Picard.