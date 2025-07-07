Fourth of July in Friendship Park Published 11:52 am Monday, July 7, 2025

By Alexandria Bonin

This past Friday, the city of Picayune hosted a community event in Friendship Park to celebrate Independence Day with a big bang.

The Fourth of July brings feelings of patriotism, community and togetherness—something well represented throughout the evening. This marked the fourth annual Independence Day Celebration hosted by the city of Picayune, and to say the event was a success would be an understatement.

The event began with a special moment, recognizing two student-athletes from Picayune Memorial High School as they publicly signed their college commitments.

Mitchell Smith, the first to announce his decision, is a three-star offensive lineman who received offers from schools across the country. Ultimately, Smith chose Vanderbilt University as the place to continue his academic and athletic career—crediting Picayune’s strong sense of community as part of his decision.

“It’s [Picayune] more of a family than it is like a city or a county. It’s a family,” said Smith. “I feel like it [Vanderbilt] felt like a family. It felt like my hometown.”

The second student to commit was Nolan Wilson, a four-star defensive lineman who began playing football in 10th grade at PMHS. Despite receiving several offers, Wilson chose to go with his first—committing to the University of Alabama. He said the love and support from his hometown made him confident in his choice.

“I’ve been in Picayune since I was in kindergarten,” Wilson said. “I’ve definitely felt the community come together. Seeing so many people out here really made me happy.”

This was a major accomplishment not only for these young men but also for the community as a whole. The celebration continued throughout the evening at Friendship Park. While honoring their achievements was a meaningful way to kick off the event, it was far from the end.

Organized by Lisa Albritton, the celebration was packed with fun for the entire family and drew attendees from across the county and neighboring areas. Mayor Jim Luke was thrilled with the turnout and energy.

“This is a great event,” said Luke. “People come not just from Picayune but also from all over the county, from Louisiana, and from the coast. This turned out to be a tremendous event for Picayune.”

Looking at the agenda, it’s no wonder why the event brought in such a large crowd. Attractions included a petting zoo, a foam pit, and a splash pad to help guests cool off in the Mississippi heat. Before settling in for live music, attendees could enjoy a variety of food trucks offering lunch and dinner options. And of course, the night ended with a dazzling fireworks display.

“Well, of course I’ve always loved the firework displays ever since I was a small boy,” Luke shared.

The fireworks show—one of the largest in Pearl River County—was synced to music both old and new, appealing to all age groups. Children were seen running and doing cartwheels during “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins, couples admired one another during “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, and families took fun photos with the explosions lighting up the night sky.

But the celebration wasn’t just about the fireworks. It captured the spirit of what Picayune represents: the hard work and determination of its youth, the family values reflected in Friendship Park, and the patriotism expressed through red, white and blue outfits, the American flag flying from a fire engine, and Mayor Luke’s continued recognition of veterans.

“I’m glad we’re celebrating independence,” said Luke. “Our veterans have made so many sacrifices for us over the decades, and I think you can’t honor them enough.”