Coastal Pathways Scholarship opens doors for PRCC graduates at USM

A new scholarship opportunity means Pearl River Community College students can now receive financial assistance when they transfer into specific pathways at the University of Southern Mississippi. The Coastal Pathways Scholarship was announced Wednesday at a joint press conference on USM’s Gulf Park campus.

The scholarship is part of an initiative by USM to support both educational access and workforce development along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Coastal Pathways Scholarship provides a clear and affordable route for PRCC graduates to continue their journey and complete a bachelor’s degree at USM.

“We are incredibly grateful to The University of Southern Mississippi for their generous scholarship opportunities extended to our Pearl River Community College students,” said PRCC President Adam Breerwood. “These pathways not only open doors for individual students but also have a significant economic impact on our coastal communities. By investing in education, we are cultivating a skilled workforce that can contribute to local businesses and stimulate growth in various sectors.

“As we work together to enhance educational opportunities, we are building a stronger, more resilient economy for the entire Gulf Coast region, ensuring that our communities thrive for generations to come.”

Qualified transfer students can receive the annual $5,000 scholarship with an option to renew with continued eligibility. Eligible programs include biological sciences, business administration (general business), elementary education, marine biology, marine science (hydrography), ocean engineering, organizational leadership, psychology and secondary education. Students must maintain a 2.5 grade-point average and enroll for at least 15 credit hours each semester with at least nine credit hours of in-person instruction at the Gulf Park campus.

“This scholarship pathway represents more than just financial support—it’s about creating opportunities for student success,” said Southern Miss President Joe Paul. “By partnering with Pearl River Community College, we’re building a direct and affordable route for students to continue their education and make meaningful contributions to our coastal communities.”

For more information on eligibility and the application process, visit the Gulf Park Coastal Pathways Scholarship website.