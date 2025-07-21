Published 4:20 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Mrs. Brenda Sue Loper, 72, a native of Poplar, Miss. was born Sept. 9, 1952, and passed away July 17, 2025, in Jackson, Miss. Services will be held Saturday July 26, 2025, with visitation hours from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Glorious Church of God.

Brenda was a member of Glorious Church of God where she was a member of the choir. She served as a youth leader for many years. She graduated from Todd Memorial High School and was employed as a Social Worker for the state of Mississippi.

Preceded her in death were her parents, Hillary and Nancy Bonner; sibling, Ronald Bonner, and one grandson, Emarion Bonner.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Sonja Walker (Edward), Tammy Bonner, and Rondeisha Abram; three sons, Edward Earl Bonner, Quontia Bonner, and Edward Earl Bonner Jr.; 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margie Jordon (Loray) and Alice Dixon (Ladelle); four brothers, James Bonner, Edward James Bonner (Willie), Charles Roy Bonner (Vivian) and Billy Joe Bonner (Mary), and a host of nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles other relatives and friends.

Burial will be at Dave Monday Cemetery in Poplarville, Miss. Baylous Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.