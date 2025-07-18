Published 4:38 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Funeral Services for Betty Nuschler Turnage, age 92, of Picayune, Miss., who passed away Wednesday, July 16, 2025, will be held Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 11 a.m.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 19, 2025 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home, 401 West Canal Street, Picayune, Miss.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Bernard Memorial Garden Cemetery.

Bro. Ashe Samlal officiate the service.

A native of New Orleans, La., she was a retired Cost Accountant for Domino Sugar and tax preparer for H&R Block. Betty was the past Queen of the Daughters of the Nile, for the state of Louisiana, past Queen of Emanuel Temple, past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star, Rachel Jackson Chapter. Betty was the president of the United Steelworkers of America Retirees Club. Betty spent numerous years being a Den Mother for the Cub Scout Pack 236.

She was the mother to four sons, she loved to travel, camping, family gatherings, played the Dulcimer at several locations. Betty enjoyed the Picayune Senior Center, was a member of the Widows club, and previous member of First Baptist Church of Arabi, La. She was a active member of Harmony Baptist Church, Picayune, Miss. Betty never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. Betty was known for her beautiful, perpetual smile.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob Nuschler, and Florence Moriarity; husband of 66 years, William C. Turnage; daughter-in-law, Nancy Turnage; brothers, Clifford G. Nuschler, Jacob C. Nuschler; and two great -grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, William (Keri) Turnage Jr., Glenn Michael (Lorna) Turnage, David Joseph Turnage, and Robert “Buddy” (Kim) Turnage; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com