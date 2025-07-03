City Council Discusses Community Growth and Recognizes Great Progress Published 11:41 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

By Alexandria Bonin

The Picayune City Council convened Tuesday, July 1, to discuss multiple community matters.

The meeting followed a successful morning that featured the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Oaks at Crosby Commons and the swearing-in of Mayor Jim Luke after his re-election, along with the entirety of Picayune’s City Council.

To open the meeting, Michael Blades came forward to lead a Bible reading from Isaiah 61, verses 2 to 7, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mayor Luke gave official recognition to Home Depot for its dedication and contributions to the community, particularly in assisting with the development of the Oaks at Crosby Commons center. Volunteers from stores across the district—including Biloxi, Slidell, and New Orleans East—participated in the project. Luke expressed his gratitude to the organization.

“We are so proud. Home Depot really stepped up,” Luke said. “We’re thankful that Home Depot supports our veterans and our city.”

In his mayoral update, Luke announced that Picayune had won 12 statewide awards across various categories, including two for Best Overall in the state. He also shared that the city had received an additional award in public safety, bringing the total to 13. The award will be presented on July 24 during a noon luncheon.

“When I say awards for this, it’s not small towns,” Luke said. “Picayune’s competing with the big dogs, so we’re proud of that.”

Luke went on to recognize individuals and organizations who contributed to the success of the Oaks at Crosby Commons project, then reflected on the administration’s accomplishments over the past four years. He highlighted that Friendship Park is now ranked among the top three playgrounds in Mississippi and noted the addition of signs, flagpoles, and landscaping at the exits 4 and 6 entryways. The administration also completed construction of a new police department, two new dog parks, and several other community developments.

“What we’re telling the public is Picayune is open for business,” he said.

The council also approved multiple finance and administration matters, including a resolution related to a tax increment financing (TIF) plan for the Price’s Creek Investments Project. The plan would allow the developer to be reimbursed based on increases in sales and property tax revenue. Future sales and property tax collections would be pledged to repay bonds used to