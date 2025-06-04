YUNEity Celebrates 2025 Graduates with Annual Car Parade Published 4:27 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

By Alexandria Bonin

YUNEity celebrated the high school Class of 2025 with its annual senior car parade throughout Picayune on Saturday, May 31.

The parade is part of Jasmine McCullough’s YUNEity program, which began in 2020 to support high school seniors. Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was created to assist families who were out of work and couldn’t afford college essentials. The parade served as a way to celebrate seniors whose graduations were canceled.

“Of course, it was a struggle in time for everybody,” says McCullough. “And the kids didn’t get to celebrate because they didn’t have a graduation because of COVID. We were able to celebrate them with the parade.”

Throughout the program’s history, McCullough says the gratitude of parents and the togetherness of the community have been her favorite aspects of YUNEity. In addition to support from parents and donors, the program has six local sponsors, including Yune Nutrition, Sho Nuff BBQ, Sugar Love Bakery, Drizzling Drip Delights, and the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors.

“The togetherness of the community, I will say, is the biggest part,” says McCullough. “Everybody comes together and we all decorate and put everything together, and we have sponsors from the community.”

YUNEity also participates in a community-wide back-to-school event in July, where they meet seniors and offer sign-ups for the program. YUNEity continues to work with the students throughout the year, exposing them to community service, college opportunities, and more.

“We work with them the whole year,” shares McCullough. “We work on college applications, FASFA, scholarships, and we do college trips.”

McCullough and her team’s efforts have made a noticeable impact on the students they serve. Autumn Hyneman, who found the program through her Gigi and aunt, who was previously a sponsor, expressed deep appreciation for McCullough and YUNEity. She feels the program has made her a better person and is grateful to celebrate her graduation through the car parade.

“They’re a great ordeal in the community of Picayune because they help out seniors,” says Hyneman. “She makes us get in the community…. The hard work and dedication have changed my life. And I’m thankful for her for that.”

Another participant in YUNEity’s program is Samara Clark. Clark found the program through past seniors who participated and highly recommends it to upcoming seniors. She believes the program puts a strong emphasis on helping students find their college path.

“They make sure you’re going to college and doing right,” says Clark. “If you’re undecided about what college you’re going to, they take you on college trips to help you find your college.”