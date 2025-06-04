Two Arrested in Traffic Stop on I-59; Meth and Fentanyl Recovered Published 4:35 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

A traffic stop on Interstate 59 early Tuesday morning led to the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia, according to local authorities.

At approximately 1:47 a.m. on June 4, officers conducted a stop on a gray Dodge Dakota near Exit 4 northbound for switched tag and equipment violations. Police made contact with the driver, identified as Jamisa Haden, and a front-seat passenger, William Jefferson.

According to officers, Haden did not have a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance. Jefferson was found to have an outstanding warrant for a probation violation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Upon Jefferson’s arrest, a search revealed a clear bag containing methamphetamine on his person. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a small amount of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and two containers holding nearly 4 grams of fentanyl located on the floor between the front seats.

Haden was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, no driver’s license, no insurance, switched tag, and no tag lights. Jefferson was charged with the MDOC warrant and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.