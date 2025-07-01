The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam involving a person falsely claiming to be a member of the department and requesting money. According to officials, several residents have reported receiving calls from an individual identifying himself as “Sgt. Johnson” with the department. Authorities said this person is not affiliated with the Sheriff’s Office and the calls are part of an active scam. “The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department will never call you to request money for any reason,” the department stated in a public advisory. Scammers have reportedly used a variety of tactics to target victims, including claiming that bank accounts have been compromised, impersonating law enforcement or government agencies, and requesting payment in forms such as bitcoin, gold, prepaid cards or via couriers. In some cases, scammers have falsely claimed that funds were accidentally transferred to a victim’s account and requested that the money be withdrawn or forwarded. Authorities urge residents not to provide personal or banking information over the phone and to hang up if the call seems suspicious. Anyone unsure about the legitimacy of a call is encouraged to contact the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department directly at its official phone number. Officials also encouraged residents to share the warning with friends and family, particularly elderly individuals, who are often targeted in these types of scams. An investigation is underway to identify the person or group behind the calls. Published 7:26 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

