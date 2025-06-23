Supervisors Recognize Longtime Employee, Advance Tech Park Projects and Drainage Work Published 11:55 am Monday, June 23, 2025

By Alexandria Bonin

The Pearl River County Board of Supervisors convened on June 18 to discuss several countywide topics and to approve various initiatives and funding.

The meeting opened with the board’s acknowledgment of Marlinda Guerra’s retirement after 27 years of dedicated service as payroll clerk. Her retirement will take effect June 30. Guerra was presented with a certificate commemorating her service throughout the years.

A representative from the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District delivered the agency’s annual services report. The representative discussed the Mississippi Access to Care (MAC) program and strongly encouraged residents to utilize its available resources. The program primarily supports individuals who are elderly, disabled, or in need of long-term care.

A county engineering representative appeared before the board to present a motion to acknowledge recipients of two bids: one for PRC Tech Park Utilities and another for PRC Tech Park Buildings A and B. A total of nine responsive bids were submitted, with an estimated combined cost of $1.4 million. Lindsay Ward emphasized the accessibility of bid information via the county website and social media. The representative thanked her for those efforts.

In other matters, the board approved a motion for repairs to Station 44, which recently suffered significant damage from extreme winds.

A walk-in motion was also presented, seeking approval to clean an overgrown ditch on Harry Sones Road. The issue was cited as the beginning stages of road erosion caused by vegetation overgrowth. This has been approved and will soon be implemented.

To close the meeting, Ward addressed economic development, stating, “It is a relationship game.” The board approved a motion to acknowledge and adopt the Comprehensive Economic Incentives Strategy for the county.