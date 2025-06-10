Senior Center Teams Thank VFW After Competing in Greater New Orleans Senior Games Published 9:17 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Two bean bag baseball teams from the Picayune Senior Center are expressing their appreciation to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Picayune for opening its doors and providing a place to practice ahead of the recently held Greater New Orleans Senior Games.

With no morning time slots available at the Senior Center before the games, VFW member Mr. Bob offered the use of the facility for team practices. The support allowed the teams—Mississippi Mudslingers and Bayou Batters—to stay prepared for competition.

“Mr. Bob said the VFW doors will be open any time,” a team member shared in a handwritten note of thanks.

The Mississippi Mudslingers are led by team captain Susan Madere and include Glenda Adams, Gwen Matern, Dawn Patrick, Wendell Albert, Pam Pitre, Janice Cox and Jane Blank.

The Bayou Batters, captained by Helen Knight, include Shelly McWilliams, Elaine Simmons, Darnell Kline, Roy Boudreaux, LaVern Amore, Paulyn Hughes, Len Lettermen and Eddie Hutchinson.

Both teams expressed their gratitude for the VFW’s support and said the opportunity to compete in the regional event was made possible thanks to the community’s generosity.