Scholarship Foundation Honors 15 Hide-A‑Way Lake Students with $2,000 Awards

The Scholarship Foundation for Hide‑A‑Way Lake Students awarded 15 graduating seniors with $2,000 scholarships during a June 10 ceremony at the Hide‑A‑Way Lake lodge. The program supports local youth pursuing college through two main fundraising events and generous sponsor contributions.

This year’s recipients showcased academic excellence, community service, and extracurricular involvement:

Izabella Batcho (Pearl River Central High): earned a perfect GPA; active in Beta Club, National Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta; volunteered at the SPCA; accepted at several Mississippi universities.

Hayden Blackwell (PRCHS): member of National and Technical Honor Societies; earned awards in U.S. History, Algebra, and IT; volunteered at First Baptist Church Food Pantry; attending Pearl River Community College.

Kaylee Collier (PRCHS): NHS and Student Council member; participates in track, dance, and piano; served through Operation Christmas Child and New Orleans Mission; active locally on youth council and Civic Women’s Junior League Club; to attend William Carey University.

Alyssa Genuise (PRCHS): involved in Beta Club, National Technical Honor Society, Color Guard, band, and dance team; volunteered with Special Olympics and assisted a special‑needs child and elderly neighbor; heading to Pearl River Community College.

Ian Herring (PRCHS) excelled academically and athletically with four‑sport participation and two state championships; volunteered at Vacation Bible School and helped neighbors; and planned PRCC enrollment.

Sahra Liban (Mississippi School of the Arts): completed dual‑credit courses, mentored students at the Global Education Center; member of Phi Theta Kappa and Beta Club; attending Mississippi University for Women.

Charlotte Jarvis (PRCHS): completed AP and dual‑enrollment coursework; volunteered at childcare ministry and school; supported “Night to Shine” and White Linen Night; attending Mississippi College.

Noah Morris (PRCHS): balanced show choir, athletics, and youth coaching; assisted elderly residents; enrolling at Jones College.

Jeremiah Moss (Poplarville High): Honor Roll student with AP and dual credit; served in elementary schools and food distributions; placed wreaths at veterans’ cemetery; to attend East Central Community College.

Messiah Peters (PRCHS): focused on Early Childhood Education; member of National Technical Honor Society; classroom support and Special Olympics involvement; attending Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Turner Pugh (Picayune Memorial High): active in Student Council, honor societies, and church youth group; volunteered for Rotary and elderly neighbors; pursuing Business Management and Marketing Technology at PRCC.

Braydan Schlottmann (PRCHS): maintained a high GPA; contributed to community cleanup projects; entered PRCC.

Hope Scott (PRCHS): achieved a perfect GPA; member of Tri‑M and National Technical Honor Society; supported performing arts events; volunteered at a nursing home; accepted at Jones College.

Sarah Smith (Picayune Memorial): strong ACT score; involved in Beta, Technical, and Environmental Science clubs; supported special education and environmental cleanup; heading to the University of Southern Mississippi.