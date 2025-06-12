PRC Sheriff’s Office Releases April and May DUI Arrest Report
The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office released a combined list of individuals arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in April and May 2025, highlighting more than 30 cases involving alcohol, narcotics, prescription medications, and other impairing substances.
According to the sheriff’s department, DUI charges are not limited to alcohol. Any substance that impairs a driver’s motor skills, vision, or reaction time can result in an arrest. The department also noted that several arrests resulted from checkpoint operations or involved additional charges, such as child endangerment, disorderly conduct, and failure to yield to emergency vehicles.
In April, 22 arrests were reported, including multiple second and fourth-offense DUI cases. Notably, 65-year-old Terry Bordlee was taken into custody on a felony warrant for a fourth-offense DUI, and Diana Wilson, 41, was arrested for DUI and child endangerment after a traffic stop near Interstate 59.
May brought an additional 11 arrests, including several from checkpoint operations and one related to a prior incident in December 2022. On May 20, 24-year-old Bradley Labruzzo was charged with second-offense DUI, careless driving, disorderly conduct, and failure to yield to emergency vehicles.
The Sheriff’s Office expressed appreciation for the continued efforts of its DUI deputy, patrol officers, and law enforcement partners in Picayune and Poplarville, who work together to identify and remove impaired drivers from Pearl River County roadways.
Below is a complete list of April and May DUI arrests provided by the Sheriff’s Office:
April and May 2025 DUI Arrests
- Kenneth Ishman, 40 – DUI (Alcohol), March 28, booked April 1
- Shane Allen, 46 – DUI (Drugs), April 5
- James Alsobrooks, 52 – DUI (Alcohol), April 5
- Brady Johnson, 22 – DUI (Alcohol and Drugs), May 30, 2024, booked April 8
- Jhy Bedwell, 36 – DUI (Alcohol and Drugs), Disorderly Conduct, April 12
- James Simmons, 24 – DUI (Drugs), April 8
- Terry Bordlee, 65 – 4th Offense DUI (Felony Warrant), April 9
- Slade Miller, 19 – DUI (Drugs), Littering, Careless Driving, April 11
- Pierres Sylve, 46 – DUI (Drugs), Disorderly Conduct, April 13
- Dayne Fasske, 44 – DUI (Alcohol, 2nd Offense), April 13
- Randy Norman, 58 – DUI (Alcohol, 2nd Offense), Careless Driving, April 14
- Michael Rankin, 22 – DUI (Drugs), Disorderly Conduct, April 15
- Kenneth Knight, 47 – DUI (Alcohol), Careless Driving, April 18
- Richard Lang, 63 – DUI (Drugs), Careless Driving, April 18
- Reuben Bailey, 47 – DUI (Alcohol), Operating Off-Road Vehicle on Public Roadway, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, April 19
- Phillip Hux, 50 – DUI (Alcohol), Checkpoint, April 19
- Eric Fairchild, 61 – DUI (Alcohol), April 19
- Sakarra Dancy, 36 – DUI (Alcohol), Checkpoint, April 20
- Diana Wilson, 41 – DUI (Alcohol), Child Endangerment, April 23
- Joseph Davis, 48 – DUI (Alcohol), April 24
- Joseph Faye, 34 – DUI (Alcohol), April 26
- Dylon Wertz, 19 – DUI (Alcohol), Allowing Minors to Consume Alcohol, April 30
- Rhonda Schwartz, 56 – DUI (Alcohol), May 5
- David Gallego, 41 – DUI (Alcohol), Failure to Comply, Fleeing Law Enforcement, Trespass (incident in 2022), booked May 5
- Tinasha Sims, 27 – DUI (Alcohol), May 6
- Timothy King, 61 – DUI (Alcohol, 3rd Offense), incident from 2023, booked May 7
- Daimeon John, 31 – DUI (Alcohol), May 7
- Molly Thomas, 33 – DUI (Alcohol), May 9
- Kevin Lee, 39 – DUI (Alcohol), May 10
- Crystel Spiker, 35 – DUI (Alcohol), May 14
- Bradley Labruzzo, 24 – DUI (Alcohol, 2nd Offense), Careless Driving, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, Disorderly Conduct, May 20
- Joston Bazor, 22 – DUI (Alcohol), May 24
- Joseph Glaxner, 56 – DUI (Alcohol), May 31, following a vehicle accident near Waffle House
Authorities urge all motorists to use caution and designate a sober driver when under the influence of any impairing substance.