PRC Sheriff’s Office Releases April and May DUI Arrest Report Published 11:57 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office released a combined list of individuals arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in April and May 2025, highlighting more than 30 cases involving alcohol, narcotics, prescription medications, and other impairing substances.

According to the sheriff’s department, DUI charges are not limited to alcohol. Any substance that impairs a driver’s motor skills, vision, or reaction time can result in an arrest. The department also noted that several arrests resulted from checkpoint operations or involved additional charges, such as child endangerment, disorderly conduct, and failure to yield to emergency vehicles.

In April, 22 arrests were reported, including multiple second and fourth-offense DUI cases. Notably, 65-year-old Terry Bordlee was taken into custody on a felony warrant for a fourth-offense DUI, and Diana Wilson, 41, was arrested for DUI and child endangerment after a traffic stop near Interstate 59.

May brought an additional 11 arrests, including several from checkpoint operations and one related to a prior incident in December 2022. On May 20, 24-year-old Bradley Labruzzo was charged with second-offense DUI, careless driving, disorderly conduct, and failure to yield to emergency vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office expressed appreciation for the continued efforts of its DUI deputy, patrol officers, and law enforcement partners in Picayune and Poplarville, who work together to identify and remove impaired drivers from Pearl River County roadways.

Below is a complete list of April and May DUI arrests provided by the Sheriff’s Office:

April and May 2025 DUI Arrests

Kenneth Ishman , 40 – DUI (Alcohol), March 28, booked April 1

Shane Allen , 46 – DUI (Drugs), April 5

James Alsobrooks , 52 – DUI (Alcohol), April 5

Brady Johnson , 22 – DUI (Alcohol and Drugs), May 30, 2024, booked April 8

Jhy Bedwell , 36 – DUI (Alcohol and Drugs), Disorderly Conduct, April 12

James Simmons , 24 – DUI (Drugs), April 8

Terry Bordlee , 65 – 4th Offense DUI (Felony Warrant), April 9

Slade Miller , 19 – DUI (Drugs), Littering, Careless Driving, April 11

Pierres Sylve , 46 – DUI (Drugs), Disorderly Conduct, April 13

Dayne Fasske , 44 – DUI (Alcohol, 2nd Offense), April 13

Randy Norman , 58 – DUI (Alcohol, 2nd Offense), Careless Driving, April 14

Michael Rankin , 22 – DUI (Drugs), Disorderly Conduct, April 15

Kenneth Knight , 47 – DUI (Alcohol), Careless Driving, April 18

Richard Lang , 63 – DUI (Drugs), Careless Driving, April 18

Reuben Bailey , 47 – DUI (Alcohol), Operating Off-Road Vehicle on Public Roadway, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, April 19

Phillip Hux , 50 – DUI (Alcohol), Checkpoint, April 19

Eric Fairchild , 61 – DUI (Alcohol), April 19

Sakarra Dancy , 36 – DUI (Alcohol), Checkpoint, April 20

Diana Wilson , 41 – DUI (Alcohol), Child Endangerment, April 23

Joseph Davis , 48 – DUI (Alcohol), April 24

Joseph Faye , 34 – DUI (Alcohol), April 26

Dylon Wertz , 19 – DUI (Alcohol), Allowing Minors to Consume Alcohol, April 30

Rhonda Schwartz , 56 – DUI (Alcohol), May 5

David Gallego , 41 – DUI (Alcohol), Failure to Comply, Fleeing Law Enforcement, Trespass (incident in 2022), booked May 5

Tinasha Sims , 27 – DUI (Alcohol), May 6

Timothy King , 61 – DUI (Alcohol, 3rd Offense), incident from 2023, booked May 7

Daimeon John , 31 – DUI (Alcohol), May 7

Molly Thomas , 33 – DUI (Alcohol), May 9

Kevin Lee , 39 – DUI (Alcohol), May 10

Crystel Spiker , 35 – DUI (Alcohol), May 14

Bradley Labruzzo , 24 – DUI (Alcohol, 2nd Offense), Careless Driving, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, Disorderly Conduct, May 20

Joston Bazor , 22 – DUI (Alcohol), May 24

Joseph Glaxner , 56 – DUI (Alcohol), May 31, following a vehicle accident near Waffle House

Authorities urge all motorists to use caution and designate a sober driver when under the influence of any impairing substance.